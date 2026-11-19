After 14 days, Ramayana crossed the coveted Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ramayana also achieved the feat of crossing Rs 1,000 crore gross in India to become the sixth Indian film in the list. Released on November 5, Ramayana registered a lukewarm opening weekend. But the Diwali boost consolidated its numbers both at the domestic and overseas box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 14, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 23.20 crore across 22,289 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 8 crore on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 510 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,519.05 crore.

On day 14, the Hindi contribution was Rs 16.50 from 17,661 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 1.65 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.60 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.30 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.15 crore in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday

Ramayana Becomes Sixth Indian Film To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore India Gross

Joining the blockbusters such as Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2 and the Dhurandhar franchise, Ramayana became the sixth Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore India gross.

After Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana became the second Indian film of this year which made its way into the list of Rs 1,000 crore India grosser.

The other films in the list are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar.

Taran Adarsh's Post

After the festive period is over, Ramayana hasn't showed major signs of slowing down. With no big release arriving this Friday, the film has a fair chance to score big numbers.

Tracking its Hindi collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Ramayana [#Hindi version] shows no signs of slowing down on the second Tuesday, maintaining numbers on par with Monday... What makes the achievement even more impressive is that this massive business has come *without* any discounted ticket offers, which are the norm on Tuesdays."

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.