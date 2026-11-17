After beating Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross collection on day 11, Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is making its way towards Rs 800 crore club (net) in India including languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. On its second Monday, the film minted Rs 32 crore (net) in India across 22,395 shows, pushing its domestic total to Rs 947.25 crore (gross) and Rs 792.60 crore (net). After an inconsistent first weekend performance, the film bounced back on its second weekend, registering an overall 18.91% growth in comparison with its first weekend.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 12, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 32 crore across 22,395 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 10.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 490.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,437.25 crore.

On day 12, the Hindi contribution was Rs 23.75 from 17,768 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 2 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.90 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu and Rs 2.85 crore in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On its first Monday, it scored a maiden century, pushing its total to Rs 346.35 crore (net) in India.

Taran Adarsh's Post

As the festive period is over, Dharma's distribution team and the makers have decided to reduce the ticket price of the film since yesterday, targeting a larger audience base to throng the theatres, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

After the Diwali boost, Ramayana will also face a crucial test in the coming days about how it retains its hold at the box office.

Tracking its stellar performance in the first week, Adarsh wrote, "Ramayana [#Hindi version] packs a SMASHING TOTAL in Weekend 2... The Friday-to-Sunday business of Weekend 2 has registered an 18.91% growth over Weekend 1, which was impacted by the pre-Diwali period."

"All eyes are now on the weekdays... With the holiday period over, the Monday-to-Thursday business will be crucial in determining how strongly #Ramayana holds up on regular working days," he added.

Records List

Ramayana has become 11th Indian film to enter the coveted list of Rs 1,000 crore global box office. In terms of speed, it beat Baahubali 2's record and stood next to Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2.

It also entered the list of top five highest Hindi single-day net earning films list, alongside matched Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in reaching the fastest Rs 300 crore Hindi (net).

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.