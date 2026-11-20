Congratulations are in order for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru as they embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 19 and shared the happy news with their fans on social media a day later.

The actor announced the arrival of her newborn baby by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram. The photo featured Samantha and Raj's fingers wrapped around their child's tiny fingers. “Our beautiful baby boy is DEV NIDIMORU, 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha & Raj,” the caption read.

Take A Look At The Post:

Soon after the announcement, wishes poured in from friends and film industry members. Varun Dhawan congratulated the couple by sharing a few red heart emojis. Tamannaah Bhatia also showered the new parents with love, sending teary-eyed emojis.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, “Congratulationsssssss,” along with a few heart emojis.

Sujatha Shivakumar commented, “Wow. Congratulations, Sam.”

Nayanthara, who is a mother to twin boys, said, “Awwww. Congratulations. So so happy for uuuuu.”

“Congratulationsssssss. So so happy for you,” said Rakul Preet.

Neha Dhupia shared lots of heart emojis and wrote, "Congratulations."

Ananya Panday also dropped red heart emojis in the comments.

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her second child with Sidharth Malhotra, dropped red hearts and evil eye emojis.

Samatha Ruth Prabhu's Baby Shower

Earlier this week, Samatha and Raj hosted a puja at their home with close family members and friends joining the intimate celebrations. In the photos, the actor was seen dressed in a red outfit as she celebrated the occasion with Raj and her in-laws.

Samantha's sister-in-law, Sheetal Nidimoru, shared a video compiling glimpses from the traditional ceremony. Along with the video, she penned a heartfelt note about the celebrations and the family's traditions.

Sharing details about the rituals performed during the ceremony, Sheetal revealed that the family offered the Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam. They also chanted the Gayatri mantra 21 times and performed their familiar family prayers.

Samatha Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's Relationship

Dating rumours between Samantha and Raj began in 2024 as the two were increasingly seen together. The actor later confirmed their relationship, and the couple tied the knot in December 2025.

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcomes First Child With Director Raj Nidimoru: 'Our Beautiful Baby Boy Dev'