Sooraj Barjatya is known for making family films that focus on love, marriage and traditions. But his upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is ready to ask a question that many women can relate to. Why is a woman always expected to leave her home after marriage?

Along with this, Barjatya has also created a female character who does not simply follow what others expect from her. Sharvari plays Purva, a woman who speaks her mind, puts her family first and knows what she wants from life.

Speaking with Mid Day, Sooraj Barjatya said that he “never had such an opinionated female character. Even when Ayushmann's character is in love with her, she is clear about her priorities and doesn't allow her heart to rule.”

“People have seen so much in life that they mistrust and are more careful. But the craving to feel wanted, be respected, and cared for is still there. Today, a boy and a girl are vocal about what they want. That's a good sign.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya still has the family bonds, emotional moments and songs that people usually expect from a Sooraj Barjatya film. But this time, the story and its characters bring some changes.

Barjatya feels that this change also comes from the way he now looks at filmmaking. He still wants to make family films he has always loved, but he is no longer worried if a film will do well at the box office. This has given him more freedom to try new ideas and tell stories in his own way.

The makers recently dropped the trailer, which begins inside a courtroom, but the reason is not unknown.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Prem Mishra, while Sharvari appears as Purva Solanki. The two want to get married, but Purva does not want to leave her family. She lives with six women who depend on her, so Prem comes up with a different plan. Instead of asking Purva to move into his house, he decides that he and his family will shift to the Solanki home.

But bringing two families under one roof is not easy. The trailer shows arguments over television and food habits, along with a few sweet moments that bring them closer.

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals The Little-Known Ritual In Yeh Prem Mol Liya Beyond Chhath Puja