Sooraj Barjatya has shared his thoughts on the benchmark set by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The filmmaker believes there is space for films that offer different kinds of cinematic experiences, adding that audiences would also want to watch a family entertainer alongside a film like Dhurandhar.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sooraj was asked about the expectations from his film in the wake of Dhurandhar's success.

Pointing out that the two films are very different from each other, he said, "Every film has its place. Dhurandhar is good in its way. It's a wonderful film. But the audience also need a film like this, alongside Dhurandhar."

The filmmaker also spoke about his approach to box office collections, saying he does not want to get caught up in the numbers game. He said his priority is to make a film that entertains people and encourages families to watch it together in theatres.

Sooraj further admitted that his outlook towards filmmaking has changed over the years. Unlike when he started out, he no longer feels the need to make a number one film. Instead, he wants Yeh Prem Mol Liya to connect with viewers.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film also features Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Anupam Kher. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27.

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