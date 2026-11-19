Imagine the powerhouse of the KGF franchise stepping into the explosive cinematic universe of Aditya Dhar. On paper, Yash and Aditya Dhar coming together sounds like the kind of blockbuster collaboration no one could have imagined. Dhar, the filmmaker known for mounting ambitious, high-octane stories like Dhurandar, is meeting Yash, the star who turned the KGF franchise into a pan-India phenomenon and is now making waves with his portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana.

It is a combination that sounds tailor-made for the big screen. But there is a catch. While reports about a possible Yash-Aditya Dhar collaboration have been making headlines and fans have already started imagining what this potential superhit pairing could look like, there is no film officially locked between the actor and filmmaker yet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, industry sources have clarified that the much-discussed collaboration has not been formally signed.

"Aditya Dhar's next, with Yash being speculated to be part of it, has become one of the internet's favourite fantasy castings. While the speculation has generated considerable excitement, there is no truth to reports suggesting that the collaboration has been finalised," the source was quoted as saying.

The source added, “No project has been officially confirmed or formally signed at this stage. Any announcement will be made at the appropriate time, once there is something concrete to share.”

How The Yash-Aditya Dhar Rumours Started

The speculation around the two names gained momentum after Aditya Dhar showed his support for Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. Dhar shared the poster on social media, prompting fans to wonder whether the filmmaker's interest could eventually turn into a collaboration.

The idea of a joint project quickly became a fan favourite. And it is easy to see why. Yash has been making headlines for his portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Aditya Dhar, on the other hand, has carved out his own space in large-scale action cinema with films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and the Dhurandhar franchise.