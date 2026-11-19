Actor and composer Vijay Antony continues to carry memories of his late daughter Meera in deeply personal ways. His wife, Fatima Vijay Antony, recently opened up about two decisions he made following their elder daughter's death in September 2023.

Fatima Vijay Antony Opens Up About Husband's Emotional Gesture

She revealed that the actor stopped wearing footwear after her death and has continued to wear the watch that was on Meera's wrist the last time he saw her.

Fatima shared these details at the pre-release event of Appa Kutty, a father-daughter drama featuring Vijay Antony. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Friday. The event also marked Fatima's return to cinema functions after a long absence.

Speaking at the event, Fatima revealed that she had kept away from film-related gatherings since Meera's death. "I have not attended a cinema event since our elder daughter Meera died. I am attending one again after five years," she said.

She also recalled how Vijay Antony decided to give up wearing footwear after seeing the collection of shoes and slippers they had bought for Meera over the years.

"We had bought many pairs of slippers and shoes for Meera over the years, so many that an entire room in our home is filled with them. After seeing them, Vijay Antony made a decision to stop wearing footwear altogether. He now wears shoes only during certain formal appearances."

Fatima further revealed that despite owning several expensive watches, Vijay Antony prefers wearing one particular watch every day. It belonged to Meera and was on her wrist the last time he saw her.

"The reason is that the watch he wears every day is the one that was on Meera's wrist the last time he saw her. He has not taken it off since," she said.

Their younger daughter Lara was also present at the gathering. The family's appearance together was among their rare public outings since Meera's death.

Fatima Says Vijay Antony Gave Her The Love She Missed In Childhood

At the event, Fatima also spoke about her relationship with Vijay Antony and shared a personal memory from her childhood. Revealing that her father left the family when she was seven, she spoke about the emotional support she found in her husband.

"Vijay Antony is the person who gave me that love," she said.

Vijay Antony, meanwhile, spoke about the film and its central theme of the bond between a father and daughter. He encouraged audiences to watch the film with their families.

"You can watch this film with your family. When you walk out of the theatre after watching it, every person will feel like calling their father and speaking to him," he said. "We have presented the father-daughter relationship in a very emotional way."

Vijay Antony's Daughter Meera Died In September 2023

Meera Antony was 16 when she was found dead at the family's Alwarpet residence in September 2023. She had been undergoing treatment for depression.

Following her death, Vijay Antony had shared an emotional note expressing his grief. He wrote, "I have died along with her. I have now started spending time for her. I will now do good things on her behalf."

The family has also continued to keep Meera's memory alive through their professional work. The Vijay Antony Film Corporation has credited Fatima and Meera as producers or presenters across its productions since her passing, ensuring that Meera's name remains associated with her father's films.

All About Vijay Antony's Appa Kutty

Directed by Mu. Maran, Appa Kutty features Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles. The filmmaker has previously directed Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and Kannai Nambathey.

The supporting cast includes Baby Lithanya Sivabalan, Bagavathi Perumal, Muthukumar, Jenson Dhivakar, Madhan Kumar and Chitra Lakshmanan. Produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner, the film revolves around a devoted father whose daughter's safety draws him into a dangerous underworld.

Appa Kutty is set to release in theatres on Friday. It will clash at the box office with Dhanush's OM: Chapter 1 and Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara.