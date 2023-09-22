Vijay Antony On 16-Year-Old Daughter's Death: 'I Died With Her'

Vijay Antony. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor and music director Vijay Antony on Thursday issued his first statement after the death of his 16-year-old daughter. Meera allegedly died by suicide at her Chennai residence on Tuesday. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), Vijay Antony wrote that his daughter has gone to a “better and peaceful place” which is free from “caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, poverty, and hatred.” His statement read, “Dear people, my daughter Meera is a very kind and brave person. She has gone to a better and peaceful place than this world where there is no caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, poverty, hatred. She is talking to me. I also died with her. I have started spending time for her now. All the good things that I will do in her name, She will start it herself.”

Meera was one of actor Vijay Antony and wife Fathima's two daughters. She was a Class 12 student at a private school in Chennai and was reportedly battling stress.

Meera was taken to a hospital in Mylapore but was declared dead on arrival. A senior police officer told NDTV, "The child was rushed to a private hospital at Mylapore early this morning. Doctors declared [her] brought dead. It appears the child killed herself.”

Many celebrities have mourned the death of Vijay Antony's daughter. Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi tweeted: “It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter Vijay Antony Brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever share to parents we are there to face for you. RIP Meera”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also extended his heartfelt condolences.

He wrote, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family…RIP Meera.”