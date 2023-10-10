Vijay Antony's Wife Shares Moving Post After Teen Daughter's Death: 'I Am Drowning'

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: mrsvijayantony)

Actor-musician Vijay Antony's wife, producer Fatima Vijay Antony has shared a post in the memory of their 16-year-old daughter. Meera allegedly died by suicide at her Chennai residence on September 17. She was a class 12 student and was reportedly battling stress. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fatima Antony shared that she is “drowning and dying” with her daughter's thoughts and is unable to live without her. Her statement read, “If I'd known you will live only for 16 years, I would have just kept you very very close to me, not even shown you to the Sun and Moon. I am drowning and dying with your thoughts, can't live without you, come back to babba and amma. Laara keeps waiting for you, love you Thangam⁦.”

Along with the note, Fatima Vijay Antony has shared a picture of Meera.

If I'd known u will live only for 16 yrs,

I would have just kept u very very close to me,not even shown you to the sun and moon,am drowning and dying with ur thoughts,can't live without you ,come back to babba and amma.laara keeps waiting for u,love u Thangam⁦@vijayantony⁩ pic.twitter.com/7PAQ5Ji9qp — Fatima Meera Vijay Antony (@mrsvijayantony) October 9, 2023

Last month, Vijay Antony issued his first statement on his daughter's death. “Dear people, my daughter Meera is a very kind and brave person. She has gone to a better and peaceful place than this world where there is no caste, religion, money, jealousy, pain, poverty, hatred. She is talking to me. I also died with her. I have started spending time for her now. All the good things that I will do in her name, She will start it herself,” he said.

Meera Antony was taken to a hospital in Mylapore but was reportedly declared dead on arrival. A senior police officer told NDTV, "The child was rushed to a private hospital at Mylapore early this morning. Doctors declared [her] brought dead. It appears the child killed herself.”

Celebrities like Jayam Ravi and Venkat Prabhu mourned the death of Vijay Antony's daughter.