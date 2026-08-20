Vijay Varma Calls Working With Sunny Deol In <i>Antony</i> A Special Opportunity

Sunny Deol's latest offering, Batwara 1947, is in cinemas and receiving a largely positive response from the audience. The actor is now keeping himself busy with another important project, Antony, an upcoming action thriller which features Vijay Varma as the antagonist.

The team began shooting in Mumbai earlier this year and is now moving closer to completion. Vijay recently spoke about the film's schedule and revealed that he still has some scenes to shoot with Sunny. He said filming is expected to wrap by September, according to the plan shared with him.

For the Gully Boy star, working with Sunny is also a special experience because he grew up watching and enjoying his films. He recalled cheering for Sunny's movies in theatres and said getting a chance to work with him now feels exciting.

In a conversation with Variety India, Vijay Verma said, “As per the plan shared with me, we should be done filming by September. I have some sequences left to shoot for Antony with Excel [Entertainment] and Sunny paaji. That is something that I'm going to be shooting once I'm back [from Australia].”

“It's just an interesting premise for me because I don't remember doing something like this. And secondly, it's an opportunity to work with somebody whose movie I went and whistled at and enjoyed so much. Excel and I have been working together for some time now since Gully Boy. It's like coming home for me. And with a very interesting young director from the South called Balaji [Ganesh]. So I'm actually having great fun.”

According to a previous Mid-Day report, Antony will follow Sunny Deol's character, a police officer trying to take down a crime group in Goa. The film is expected to have multiple mega action scenes. One of the major sequences reportedly involves a car chase in the coastal roads. The chase is then expected to lead to a massive fight near the sea.

Vijay Varma has several projects lined up after his appearance in Matka King. The actor will next be seen in Family Business, Lust Stories 3 and Matka King 2. He is also part of an upcoming untitled Netflix project.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash in lead roles.