<i>Batwara 1947</i>: Sunny Deol's Film Struggles At Rs 32 Crore In India

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has been struggling at the box office since its release. After six days, the film doesn't show any signs of growth. The net collections of the film stand at Rs 32.15 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 6, Batwara 1947 collected a net of ₹1.40 crore across 6,475 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹38.17 crore and total India net collections to ₹32.15 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to ₹7.25 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹45.42 crore.

On the opening day (August 14), the film minted Rs 5.75 crore.

On Saturday, the film minted Rs 13.50 crore.

On Sunday, the film minted 7.25 crore in India.

On Monday, the film minted Rs 2 crore in India.

Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "On the acting front, the man of action persona stalks Sunny Deol all through the film but to his credit the lead actor makes the most of the film's quieter moments and emotive scenes to add a kind of weight that is far more powerful than his fists of fury.

"Preity Zinta, providing an ideal foil, also does her bit to enhance a few of the crucial turning points.

"Shabana Azmi delivers an absolute tour de force. She does in Batwara 1947 what Naseeruddin Shah did in Main Vaapas Aaunga. She lends it the sort of depth and gravitas that instantly elevate the entire enterprise."

About Batwara 1947

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).