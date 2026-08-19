Anupama Parameswaran Says Ex-Boyfriend Made Her Feel Ashamed Of Periods

Anupama Parameswaran, who spoke at length about being in a controlling relationship with an unnamed person for two years and how she healed after walking out of it, has made another revelation. She said the relationship affected the way she viewed herself, her career and even her identity as a woman.

Speaking on Dhyan Varma's YouTube channel, Anupama got emotional recalling how her former partner allegedly made her feel ashamed of several aspects of herself, including being an actor, being confident and having periods.

“I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I'm a woman,” she said.

Explaining the impact the relationship had on her, Anupama said she once dreamed of having 11 children but no longer wants them. She recalled how her former partner would attribute disagreements to her menstrual cycle, regardless of when they occurred.

“First day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has made, they will say, oh, you're PMSing, your period is yet to come. So, I was so ashamed,” she said.

“I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don't even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements,” she added.

Anupama Previously Spoke About Narcissistic Abuse

This is not the first time Anupama has spoken about her experience with her former partner. In an earlier social media post, she described the relationship as “narcissistic abuse” and alleged that her partner gradually began controlling different aspects of her personal and professional life.

Describing the relationship as a cycle of extreme emotional highs and lows, she said, “Many people are not aware of narcissistic abuse. One day he will be Remo. I will be showered with love and care and will possibly feel like the luckiest person alive. However, the next day he will be Anniyan. It will be the most brutal side, and he will not care a hoot about what is happening around him.”

“The same person will play Ambi the next day, apologising to me for his mistakes and crying like a baby. He will promise to never repeat the mistakes, but then again the love cycle continues,” she added.

Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram Dating Rumours

Although Anupama has not publicly identified her former boyfriend, her statements have triggered speculation among fans about actor Dhruv Vikram. The two actors shared the screen space in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, and dating rumours surrounding them gained momentum in 2025.

Fans had previously linked them after an unverified photograph and a shared Spotify playlist surfaced online. Their appearances at award functions also fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Anupama has, however, not confirmed that Dhruv was the person she referred to in her statements.