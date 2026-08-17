Anupama Parameswaran's Old Podcast Clip With Dhruv Vikram Resurfaces Amid Her Comments On 'Narcissistic' Ex

An old podcast clip featuring Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention amid her recent comments about a difficult past relationship.

Anupama has spoken about an ex-boyfriend whom she described as “narcissistic” and controlling, leading some social media users to speculate that she was referring to Dhruv Vikram, her Bison Kaalamaadan co-star. The old clip, recorded in October 2025, has now added fuel to those discussions.

What Did Anupama Say About Dhruv?

In the 2025 podcast with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Anupama spoke about Dhruv and joked that he was director Mari Selvaraj's favourite on the sets of Bison Kaalamaadan. During the conversation, she also said that Dhruv selected the photographs she and other members of the film's team posted on social media.

When the host appeared surprised by the revelation, Dhruv asked Anupama not to “feed fodder” to him. She then clarified that the selection was mainly related to promotional content, explaining that the cast and crew did not choose the pictures themselves and Dhruv selected which ones would be posted.

“No, now for promotions, we click a lot of pictures. In that, I have no voice, nor do others (in the cast and crew). We don't say anything; we have no opinions. So, he selects it all. He will select which picture I look good in to post it. Rajisha and I don't look good in most pictures,” she added.

Why Has The Clip Gone Viral Now?

The old conversation resurfaced after Anupama recently opened up about an unnamed ex-boyfriend whom she said she had dated for around two years. She described the former partner as “narcissistic” and spoke about experiencing controlling behaviour in the relationship. In a conversation with Dhanya Varma, she said, "There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction behind that one post. I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually heal."

The comments led some social media users to speculate that she was referring to Dhruv Vikram, with the resurfaced podcast clip being presented by some as a possible indication. However, Anupama has not publicly named Dhruv as the ex-boyfriend she was referring to.

Internet Draws Comparisons To Dhruv's Debut Role

The resurfaced clip sparked a range of reactions on social media. Some users interpreted Dhruv's reaction during the podcast as evidence of controlling behaviour, while others connected the discussion to his debut role in Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy.

Anupama Had Earlier Addressed Breakup Rumours

Anupama recently addressed speculations about her alleged breakup with Dhruv Vikram, dismissing the idea that her Instagram posts were aimed at him. Speaking at the teaser launch of her upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, the actress said her posts reflected her personal thoughts and a woman's personal transition.

The speculation had intensified after she returned to Instagram following a months-long break and shared posts about healing, freedom and choosing herself. These posts were widely interpreted by social media users as references to a relationship, although Anupama has not identified anyone.