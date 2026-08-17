'Lost 2.5 Kg Of Muscle': <i>Fukrey</i> Star Pulkit Samrat Shares Health Update After Malaria

Actor Pulkit Samrat has opened up about his recent health setback after battling malaria. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself resting in bed and spoke about the impact the illness had on his strength and physique.

Sharing the picture, Pulkit revealed that he had lost 2.5 kg of muscle during his recovery.

He wrote, "Malaria took a little more out of me than I expected. Lost 2.5 kg of muscle and a fair bit of strength. But I know this body. We've built it before. We'll build it again."

Despite the physical toll of the illness, Pulkit remained positive about getting his strength back.

On the work front, Pulkit was recently seen in the Netflix series Glory, created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja.

Set against the world of Indian boxing, the series features an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kunal Thakur. Glory premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2026.

The actor also made a special appearance in Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy-drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.