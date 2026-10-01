Nushrratt Bharuccha Meets With An Accident In Bali, Hospitalised After Injury

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who travelled to Bali for a work commitment, met with an accident over there, sources told NDTV. After suffering an injury, Nushrratt is currently undergoing treatment in a Bali hospital. She has extended her stay in Bali after she met with an accident. The nature of the injury is still not known.

A week ago, the actor shared some holiday pictures on her social media feed.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has reportedly joined the cast of Tiger Shroff's next film. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

"The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

While details about her character are being kept under wraps, sources say the makers have written a role that holds considerable weight in the film's narrative. It has also been suggested that her part goes beyond that of a conventional female co-lead.

The film also features Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in key roles, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The project also marks a major milestone for producer Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen alongside Sohum Shah in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.