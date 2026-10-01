'He Will Be Proud': Jason Sanjay Shares How Vijay Will React After Watching His Directorial Debut <i>Sigma</i>

Jason Sanjay recently appeared on the Pearle Maaney show, where he spoke about his directorial debut Sigma and imagined how his father might react after watching the film.

During the conversation, Pearle asked Jason to imagine a situation where Sigma has released and Vijay has watched the film.

She asked what he would assume if his father called him but remained silent for nearly a minute.

Jason had a cheeky response. He said, "Usually he is a very quiet person. He always takes his time." He then joked that if the silence lasted for a full minute, he would simply cut the call.

Jason went on to explain that Vijay would need some time to process the film before sharing his thoughts. He said, "He needs more time to analyse a movie. But he would be proud because it is my first film."

Jason Sanjay Answers On How He Sees Himself Ahead Of Sigma Release

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Jason Sanjay was asked whether people see him primarily as the Chief Minister's son, a superstar's son, or simply as Jason Sanjay, the director.

He acknowledged that his family's legacy will always be a part of his journey. However, Jason said his focus is on making his own mark through his work.

"Family's in-built legacy is always going to be there and will continue to prolong. There's a political scenario taking place and the change taking place off late," he said.

At the same time, Jason wants audiences to eventually separate his work from his family's public image.

"I am doing my own film in my small bubble, making my mark in the industry and delivering my vision," he said.

Jason believes that once audiences begin watching Sigma, the focus will shift towards the film rather than his family background. "Basically, after five minutes of watching the movie, it'll only be like, 'Directed by Jason Sanjay.' Subconsciously, they're just going to watch it as a film. Whatever the criticism I get, positive/negative, the work will speak who I am," he said.

For Jason, Sigma is not just a debut but also the first step towards establishing a longer career of his own.

"After the release of Sigma, I can concentrate on building my identity and using the success and exposure of Sigma to prolong my career," he added.

About The Film

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director. The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

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