Vijay Pays Tribute To Sivaji Ganesan On His 98th Birth Anniversary: 'He Stood As The Very Grammar Of Acting'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay remembered legendary actor-producer Sivaji Ganesan on his 98th birth anniversary on Thursday, October 1.

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Vijay paid tribute to the veteran actor and highlighted his contribution to Tamil cinema and his influence on generations of performers.

Taking to X, Vijay recalled Sivaji Ganesan's acting legacy and praised his ability to bring a wide range of characters and emotions to life.

He wrote, "On his birthday, I fondly remember and pay homage to the great artistic contributions of the Actor Excellency, Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan, who, through his unparalleled acting prowess and majestic voice, breathed life into the characters he portrayed, scaled the heights of cinema's Everest, and secured an eternal place in the hearts of Tamils worldwide."

He added, "Historical heroes, mythical figures, and the simple folk of society-through all these characters, he brought them vividly before our eyes with his extraordinary performances, showcased the richness and glory of Tamil through the medium of films to the world, and stood as the very grammar of acting."

"The artistic achievements of Actor Excellency Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan, who expressed the dimensions of human emotions such as love, affection, valour, anger, and sorrow through his acting, will forever stand as the pride of Tamil soil, transcending generations!" he concluded.

Background

Born on October 1, 1928, Sivaji Ganesan went on to become one of the most influential names in Tamil cinema.

He began his career in theatre before establishing himself as a leading actor on screen. Over a career spanning nearly five decades, he appeared in films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Ganesan was known for his versatility and his ability to portray characters across genres and social backgrounds. His contribution to acting earned him the popular title 'Nadigar Thilagam', while several actors have cited his performances as an influence on their own work.

Among his major honours was the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which he received in 1997. He also became the first Indian actor to receive the title of Chevalier of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from France. In 1960, he became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actor award at an international film festival, receiving the honour at the Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo.

Sivaji Ganesan also shared the screen with several personalities who later became prominent political figures, including C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, M.G. Ramachandran, N.T. Rama Rao, and J. Jayalalithaa.

He died on July 21, 2001, at the age of 72.