"Simply Brilliant": Hema Malini Reviews Sunny Deol's <i>Batwara 1947</i>

Veteran actor Hema Malini has praised Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947. She shared her thoughts on the film on X after watching it.

Hema Malini wrote, "I watched the movie "Batwara" yesterday. Simply brilliant, with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today."

She further highlighted the film's message of humanity and harmony.

She added, "It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

Hema Malini is the second wife of Sunny Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.