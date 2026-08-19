Sunny Deol's Old Pan Masala Ad With Ravi Kishan Resurfaces Online, Internet Questions His 'Conscience'

Sunny Deol has previously spoken about his decision to stay away from pan masala advertisements, saying he did not want to endorse such products.

However, an old advertisement featuring the actor alongside Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz has now resurfaced online, leaving social media users questioning his stance.

Internet Reactions

The old video has been doing the rounds on Reddit, where users were quick to point out the apparent contrast between Sunny Deol's past commercial appearance and his comments about not promoting pan masala.

One Reddit user wrote, "Never take anything actors say at face value. They are always lying."

Another user commented, "Celebrities are hypocrites." Someone else added, "Conscience is an evolving state of matter."

The comments continued, with one Reddit user writing, "His conscience doesn't, but he allows himself to promote all this," while another took a swipe at celebrities who discuss their values during podcast appearances.

"These days on podcasts, everyone acts like they're such a pure soul and that they've never done anything wrong in their lives," the comment read.

One user wrote, "His conscience says no, but his greed says yes."

Sunny Deol On Why He Doesn't Want To Do Pan Masala Ads

Speaking about pan masala ads, Sunny Deol said, "I don't do pan masala ads and kabhi karunga bhi nahi. I wouldn't do any of those things. Aatey hai but nahi karunga. I don't want to do something which I don't believe in. Main in sab cheezon ko manta nahi hoon. I don't think this is a good thing to promote."

The actor went on to explain that he has turned down several opportunities when they did not align with his personal beliefs. "Kitni cheezein nahi karta because mera zameer nahi manta isliye aur jo karni hoti hai voh kar leta hoon," he added.

During the conversation, Sunny Deol was also asked about his relatively limited presence in advertisements compared to other actors.

He said, "If I represent India and I represent the way of everything else, somehow ads don't come to me. Why don't they come to me? I have no idea. Just like films which were not coming before, I don't know the same about the ads," he said.

His comments come at a time when advertisements featuring Bollywood stars and pan masala brands have once again come under scrutiny. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has issued show-cause notices to Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement.