<i>Mahakali</i> Makers Reveal Akshaye Khanna's Shukracharya Avatar, Teaser Date Out

Akshaye Khanna is set to impress audiences once again with his performance in Prasanth Varma's mythological epic Mahakali. In the project, the star will portray Shukracharya, the formidable Guru of the Asuras. The makers have unveiled a striking new look of the actor from the film, which has sent the Internet into a meltdown.

They have also teased audiences with a glimpse that will be shared on August 24.

First Look Poster

Last year, the first look poster went viral on social media again after the release of Dhurandhar. The image depicts Akshaye Khanna as a sage-like figure with a long silver beard. The actor wears his hair in a topknot, and his intense gaze – with luminous white eyes – seems to pierce through the darkness of the background.

More About Mahakali

Mahakali is the next big project in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The superhero film is centred on India's first female superhero, with Bhoomi Shetty portraying Goddess Kali. Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru, the movie is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios.

Mahakali will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali. The story, inspired by mythology, will explore themes of discrimination, inner strength and reclaiming one's identity in a world that often overlooks the value of darker skin.

Akshaye Khanna plays the role of the legendary guru Shukracharya of the Asuras, and is known for his cosmic knowledge.

The film is slated to hit theatres in early 2026.

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