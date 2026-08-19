"My Mom Calls Him <i>Bakra</i>": Shubhra Shetty On Boyfriend Anurag Kashyap's Bond With Her Family

Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty's relationship has often grabbed attention due to their 20-year age gap. While the couple has largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, Shubhra has now opened up about how her parents view their relationship. She revealed that her mother has a rather amusing take on Anurag and even calls the filmmaker a “bakra” and a “henpecked husband.”

In a chat with Janice Sequeira, Shubhra revealed that her parents did not need much convincing about her relationship with Anurag. Instead, they met the filmmaker themselves and formed their own opinions about him. Anurag also shared that Shubhra's parents are only two or three years younger than him and said he considers them his “friends.”

Shubhra said, “My mom calls him a bakra (male goat) because she said he is stupid enough to be with you. She thinks he is like a henpecked husband. My parents did a very good job. I didn't convince them. They met him.”

Shubhra further recalled the first time she met Anurag and how their relationship gradually developed. “It was his pre-Bombay Velvet release and post-film shooting; he was in a very good phase. He was very fit, happy, reading books, and watching films. So, we bonded over all those things. He used to say that if I had met him a few years ago, I wouldn't have dated him, but I don't think that's true. I caught him one little golden window when he was at his best," she said.

Shubhra worked as an assistant director at Phantom Films, the production house founded by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena. She clarified that while Anurag was one of the company's key figures, she did not directly report to him during her time there.

Addressing their age gap, Anurag said, “I was very self-conscious of the age difference. It was very obvious that I had a crush on her. She was not aware. I never used to go to the office before she wasn't there. I wanted to invite her out, so I asked her to bring her friends,” the filmmaker said. “So, our first date was my friends and his 13-year-old daughter, who he was chasing around,” she added.

Anurag Kashyap was previously married to editor Aarti Bajaj. The two got married in 1997 before eventually parting ways in 2009. They have a daughter together - Aaliyah Kashyap. A few years later, Anurag married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011. However, their relationship also ended in separation, with the couple getting divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.