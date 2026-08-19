Mentored By Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal's Son Anirrudh Makes Big Screen Debut In <i>Awarapan 2</i>

You can barely see his face properly in Emraan Hashmi's Awarpan 2. But he leaves an impression after you leave the theatre. Actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat's son, Anirrudh, plays an autistic character in Emraan Hashmi's Rs 100 crore blockbuster Awarapan 2.

Anirrudh, who doesn't have a public Instagram account so far, plays Sikander in the film. Autistic by birth, Sikander finds his refuge in sister Zoya (Disha Patani), who protects him since childhood from the clutches of a gangster father and a poisonous younger brother.

Before making his big-screen debut in Awarapan 2, Anirrudh played a character in the Netflix show Scoop (2023).

But even before he plunged into acting, he underwent thorough training under the guidance of film veteran Naseeruddin Shah.

Worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan's films

Back in 2016, Anirrudh worked as an assistant director on Salman Khan's Sultan.

"He is being mentored by Naseeruddin Shah. Now he is working as an assistant director on Sultan," Swaroop Sampat told PTI back then.

Anirrudh's brother Aditya Rawal has already acted in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed film Faraaz.

Swaroop Sampat earlier said that both his sons have a keen interest in acting.

Anirrudh's big-screen debut

Before the film released in theatres, Anirrudh's big debut was in the news.

"Their creative association began back in 1988 when Paresh Rawal starred in Kabzaa, which marked Mukesh Bhatt's debut film as a producer under the Vishesh Films banner," an industry insider shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Decades later, Aditya Rawal delivered a striking performance in Faraaz, the inaugural production of Sakshi Bhatt's Mahana Films. Now, continuing this legacy of creative intersections entirely on his own merit, Aniruddh makes his big-screen debut in Awarapan 2, produced by Vishesh Bhatt," the insider added.

About Awarapan 2

And finally, Emraan Hashmi has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club with his solo hit, Awarapan 2. Since its release, the sequel to the 2007 film, has been on a record breaking spree. Within five days, the film minted Rs 100 crore (net) in India, cementing Emraan Hashmi's star power in a post-Dhurandhar era.

Also Read | Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Delivers First Solo Rs 100 Crore Blockbuster