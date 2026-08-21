'Not A Fair Comparison': Internet Slams Mallika Sherawat Over "European Men Are Better Than Indian Men" Remark

The Traitors Season 2 has been generating significant buzz ever since its premiere. Now, Mallika Sherawat's comments about European men "being better" than Indian men have sparked reactions online.

What's Happening

The actor made the remark while chatting with Shweta Tiwari and Rhea Chakraborty in the sixth episode of The Traitors Season 2.

While Mallika's intention appeared to be to play matchmaker for Shweta, her comparison between European and Indian men did not go down well with a section of viewers.

The Internet Reacts

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, one user wrote, "You can prefer European men without putting all Indian men in one box." Another one wrote, "This comparison makes absolutely no sense. Good and bad people exist everywhere."

A comment read, "Mallika saying European men are better like she has conducted a global dating survey."

"European men are better than Indian men? That's a very broad statement. It's not fair," read another reaction.

What Actually Happened

In the latest episode, Mallika was seen playing matchmaker for Shweta while the two spent time with Rhea Chakraborty in the billiards room.

During their conversation, Mallika told Shweta, "I have promised her I am going to set her up with a nice European man, who is going to cherish you, celebrate you."

Rhea then asked Mallika whether she believed European men were better than Indian men when it came to dating. Mallika appeared surprised by the question and replied, "Is that even a question to ask? Are you out of your mind?" "Yes", replied Rhea. Mallika added, "But I am going to fix it up for sure."

Shweta burst out laughing and asked Mallika, "Mere piche kyu padd gaye (Why are you after me)?"

Shalini Passi's Intervention

The conversation soon caught Shalini Passi's attention. She urged the three women to move away from their discussion about men and focus on the game instead.

Rhea, however, admitted that she was done with the game and could no longer understand what was happening. Shalini jokingly responded that if Rhea felt that way, she should volunteer to leave the show.

Background

Mallika's comments also come in the backdrop of Shweta's revelation in the opening episode.

During a conversation with Karan, Shweta was asked about her ability to identify liars. She responded, "Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me)."

Shweta has been married twice. She was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she parted ways in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Their divorce proceedings were eventually settled in 2012, with Shweta giving up a Mumbai flat valued at Rs 93 lakh to secure full custody of their daughter, Palak.

She later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The two separated after Shweta filed for divorce in 2019 amid allegations of domestic discord and harassment.

About The Traitors 2

Meanwhile, The Traitors Season 2 has been witnessing a steady stream of eliminations as the contestants attempt to identify the traitors among them.

In the sixth episode, Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu, was voted out. He was revealed to be one of the traitors. Earlier, Harman Singha was eliminated and revealed himself as a traitor.

Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan and Parul Gulati were among the latest innocents to be evicted from the reality show. Dalip Tahil has also joined the innocents following his early exit from the competition.

The current season features a mix of actors, creators, musicians, chefs and social media personalities, including Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.