"She Is Lying": Shalini Passi Claims Mallika Sherawat's Dolce & Gabbana Dress On <i>The Traitors 2</i> Was Fake

Mallika Sherawat has never been one to play it safe with fashion. From bold silhouettes to figure-hugging dresses, the actor has often made her style choices a talking point. Her latest look on The Traitors Season 2 was no different. However, this time, it was not just the dress that caught attention. The luxury label attached to it has now become the subject of a rather interesting conversation on the show.

The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 are out, and the game has already seen its share of twists. One traitor has also been caught by the contestants. Amid all the drama, the makers have now dropped a deleted scene from the first three episodes. The clip features Mallika discussing her outfit with the other contestants. However, Shalini Passi was quick to question one detail about the dress.

In the clip, Mallika is seen wearing a green dress and talking about her outfit for the day. She tells the other contestants that she picked a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Shalini, who was talking to Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana and Rhea Chakraborty, later takes the women aside and makes a claim about the label.

Shalini said, “Just a week ago, I wore a green and gold dress of Dolce, and it is not like this. I went to adjust her mic and saw the brand. She is lying. I have worn these dresses since I was 17-18. I have custom-made, and I can send you pictures. I have worn a Versace couture too and an Elie Saab dress. This is not it.”

So, is Mallika Sherawat wearing a fake Dolce dress on The Traitors Season 2? At this point, Shalini has only questioned the claim. There has been no confirmation from Mallika. The clip, however, has certainly added a new fashion angle to the reality show.

As seen in the clip, Mallika opted for a deep green, floor-length dress. The outfit features a plunging neckline. The skirt falls into a long, flowy silhouette.

The dress also has a noticeable shimmer. Its fabric catches the light, with the lower half featuring a textured, sparkly finish. Mallika kept the styling fairly simple and let the dress do most of the work.

She wore her hair open in loose, soft waves. Her makeup looked subtle, with a defined eye and a neutral lip.

The overall look was glamorous but not too busy. It was very much in line with Mallika's fashion choices on the show.

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