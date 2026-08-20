Mallika Sherawat's Plan Is A 'European Man' For Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty's Reaction Shocks Her

Traitors Season 2 is gaining momentum as the episodes come in. In the sixth episode recently, Mallika Sherawat, who has formed a bond with Shweta Tiwari, said that she has promised to set the latter up with a European man who will 'cherish her'.

The conversation happened when the two were in the billiards room along with their fellow contestant Rhea Chakraborty.

Mallika Sherawat told Shweta Tiwari, "I have promised her I am going to set her up with a nice European man. Who is going to cherish you, celebrate you."

Rhea Chakraborty asked, "Are European men better than Indian men to date?"

Mallika Sherawat responded, "Is that even a question to ask? Are you out of your mind? Yes. But I am going to fix it up for sure."

Shweta Tiwari took it all in good humour and laughed: "Mere piche kyu par gaye (Why are you after me)?"

About The Traitors

The Traitors originated in the Netherlands and has since been adapted in over 30 countries. Local versions are currently running in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and more.

The show revolves around contestants taking part in missions to build a shared prize pot, while also trying to identify the secret traitors among them.

Eliminations take place through round-table group votes and the traitors' own covert decisions at night.

The star-studded lineup of The Traitor Season 2 includes Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar.

Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri, are also part of the season.

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