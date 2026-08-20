Abhishek Bachchan On Jaipur's Role In His Love Story: "Aishwarya And I Started Dating Here"

Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers, a Pro Kabaddi franchise which competes in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The actor recently revealed why the city holds a special place in his heart - and it has an Aishwarya Rai connection.

In conversation with the chairperson of PwC India, Sanjeev Krishnan, on his podcast show Future Unplugged, Abhishek Bachchan said, "I picked up the Jaipur team. Jaipur is where I shot a part of my first film. It was an auspicious thing to start something new. It was also a city where Aishwarya and I started dating, it has an emotional part."

Abhishek had also shot for his debut film Refugee in 2000 in Jaipur. Furthermore, he spoke about how the colour pink has a connection with his daughter Aaradhya, while Panther again has a link to Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan continued, "Pink because it was my daughter's favourite colour at that point of time and Pink Panther was a film which Aishwarya made. If you see, our Pink Panther has blue-green eyes which are the same as my wife's. So there is a personal connect to everything about Jaipur Pink Panthers."

About Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya and Abhishek had a big fat wedding in Mumbai in April 2007.

He met on the sets of Raj Kanwar's Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Love happened much later.

Abhishek said it was purely friendly back then.

"There was no inkling back then of what was to come. We got along very well. But did I suspect she was my soulmate? No!" he told Deccan Chronicle.

The two reunited for Kuch Naa Kaho, but even then, their relationship was strictly professional.

In 2007, the couple had a starry wedding in Mumbai, followed by the release of the film Guru.

"We got married a few months after the release of our film Guru together. Mani Ratnam (who directed Guru) remains special for both of us. We consider him a dear friend and godfather. Today, Ash is not just the mother of my daughter – and full credit to her for bringing up Aaradhya with the right values – but also my soulmate. Nineteen years of our marriage has been a dream. I have big plans for our twentieth anniversary, but I am not telling you about them now," Abhishek shared.

Asked about the secret of his successful marriage, Abhishek said, "Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail."

Apart from Raavan, Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Sarkar Raj, Guru and Dhoom 2. Abhishek and Aishwarya will be reunited on the big screen again in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming movie Gulab Jamun.

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