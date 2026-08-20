"<i>Gaali Mat Do</i>": Poonam Pandey Extends Support To Govinda Amid His Public Spat With Wife Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has been the subject of discussion in recent months after rumours surrounding the actor's alleged affair with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar spread like wildfire. As the marital spat continues to grow, actress Poonam Pandey criticised Sunita for using harsh language and public slurs against him.

Expressing support for Govinda, Poonam, who has worked with Govinda in Aa Gaya Hero, questioned why anyone would abuse such a major star.

While speaking to the media at a public event, Poonam remarked, “Gaali mat do yaar. Itne achche pati dev mile hai, tumko Govinda mila hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho? Pehle se nahi pata tha kya ke woh itne bade star hai? (Don't abuse. You've got such a wonderful husband; you've got Govinda. What are you talking about? Didn't you know he was such a big star before?)"

When asked if she is supporting Govinda, the actress was quick to say that she prefers to stand by the veteran actor rather than someone who is badmouthing him.

“I will support Govinda, sir. 100 percent support karungi. Main toh unhi ko karungi, jo gaali de raha hai, unko thodi na karungi (I will support him 100 percent. I will only support him, not the one who is abusing).”

The recent controversy was stirred by Sunita Ahuja's “sugar daddy” remark about Komal Rani Swarnkar after her airport spotting with Govinda went viral. When questioned about the same, Poonam said, “Yeh kuch bhi hai. Peeth peeche thodi na ghum rahe the; airport pe the (Anything she says. He was not roaming behind her back; he was at the airport).”

Sunita Ahuja Spotted At Family Court

On Wednesday, Sunita was spotted at a family court in Mumbai's Bandra along with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Though the reason was not known, viewers speculated that the couple might be heading for a divorce after the serious allegations and controversial remarks.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, later confirmed that Sunita did file for divorce, but her recent visit was to withdraw the case.

Expressing his disappointment in how this whole matter played out in the media over the last two years, he told NDTV, “There was no need for this to come this far as fights happen and yet things continue. But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need.”

“Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?” concluded Shashi Sinha.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Relationship

The two got married in March 1987 but chose to keep their marriage private for some time. They made their relationship public only after welcoming their daughter Tina in 1988. The couple embraced parenthood for the second time with the birth of their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.