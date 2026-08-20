Deepika Padukone To Join Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt In <i>Brahmastra 2</i>? Here's What We Know

Deepika Padukone could be joining Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra 2. The actress is reportedly in talks with director Ayan Mukerji for the role of Amruta in the much-awaited sequel. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, discussions are said to be underway.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ayan and the team are keen to have Deepika play Amruta, a key character in the next chapter of the Astraverse. The role is said to need an actor who can bring a strong screen presence to the part. The makers are now working on the film's script and other preparations.

"Ayan and the core team are confident about bringing Deepika on board, recognising that the role of Amruta requires an actor with immense gravitas. While discussions are on, official confirmations will depend on overall timeline alignments," a source told the publication.

If Deepika comes on board, Brahmastra 2 will bring together an interesting cast. Ranbir Kapoor will return as Shiva. Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, will reprise her role as Isha.

Ranbir is expected to wrap up work on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 2 by January 2027. After a short preparation period, he will reportedly begin shooting for Brahmastra 2 in April 2027. "Ranbir is super excited to embark on this journey again. In a massive dual-role challenge, Ranbir will portray both Dev and Shiva in the sequel," the source revealed.

What Happened In Brahmastra: Part One?

Released in 2022, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, a young man who discovers his connection with the powerful Astras. Alia Bhatt played Isha, while Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna were also part of the film. The first part ended with the mystery around Dev, setting up the story for the sequel. The film marked the beginning of Ayan Mukerji's planned Astraverse and became one of the most talked-about Indian fantasy films in recent years.