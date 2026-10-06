Karan Johar, Abhishek Varman Team Up For Mythological Superhero Film <i>Gadadhari Bheem</i>

Karan Johar is set to explore the mythological superhero genre with Gadadhari Bheem, an upcoming film directed by Abhishek Varman. The project will bring together the filmmaker and director for a story inspired by the legendary Mahabharata character Bheem. The makers are looking to give the mythological figure a superhero-oriented treatment.

Abhishek Varman has completed the writing of Gadadhari Bheem and the script is now locked, Pinkvilla reported. The makers are expected to move into the casting stage next as they begin putting the project together.

The film is being planned as a large-scale epic drama with a substantial production budget. Karan Johar is reportedly keen to take the project forward, which will also mark Dharma Productions' first foray into the superhero genre. The mythological drama is expected to combine an emotionally driven story with grand visuals and large-scale production elements.

Gadadhari Bheem also marks a shift in direction for Abhishek, who has previously explored romantic drama and period storytelling. He made his directorial debut with 2 States in 2014 and went on to helm the 2019 period drama Kalank. Both films were backed by Dharma Productions, making Gadadhari Bheem his third collaboration with the studio.

The project comes as Dharma Productions continues to expand its upcoming theatrical slate beyond the genres traditionally associated with the banner. The production house is reportedly developing several large-scale projects, including a film based on R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao, a feature centred on the epic love story of Lord Krishna and Radha and Gadadhari Bheem.

Dharma Productions has also recently ventured into Malayalam cinema with Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, a folklore-based film written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The project stars Manju Warrier and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon.

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