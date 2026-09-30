Karan Johar Reveals Why <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Is Ending After 22 Years

Karan Johar is saying goodbye to his beloved chat show, Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker has confirmed that the upcoming ninth season of his popular celebrity chat show will be its last.

Why Is Karan Johar Ending Koffee With Karan?

For Karan, the decision seems to come down to what he wants to focus on in the next phase of his career.

"'Koffee With Karan' has been such a large part of my identity in the entertainment industry... I still can't believe it's been 22 years and now this will be my ninth season," Karan told Variety.

He added that he wants to dedicate the next decade to filmmaking and telling more stories. "I want to spend the next decade of my life directing more movies... telling many more stories... so with a heavy heart I am making this season my last."

Calling the decision "emotional and personal", Karan also acknowledged what the show has come to represent for him.

"This will be the last time I will be on a couch that has been synonymous with conversations, candor and well... controversies... the decision is emotional and personal to me... But I am hoping the legacy of love the show has given me continues to brew in people's hearts," he said.

When Did Koffee With Karan Premiere?

Koffee With Karan premiered on Star World in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as its first guests. The first season also featured Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai appeared with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The show went on to run for six seasons on Star World until 2019. Season 2 was also simulcast on Star One in 2007. By Season 6, episodes were also available to stream on Hotstar, which, like Star World, was then owned by Star India.

From celebrity friendships and romances to breakups, marriages and controversial revelations, conversations on Koffee With Karan often became news in their own right.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026.

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