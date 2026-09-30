Urvashi Rautela Seeks Rs 7,000 Crore From US Company For Using Her Photos, Videos Without Consent

Urvashi Rautela has taken legal action against Sheeraz Hasan, the Los Angeles-based founder and CEO of Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI, over the alleged use of her name, photos and videos without permission.

The team is seeking around Rs 7000 Crore in damages and has also asked the company not to use Urvashi's name for business without her permission.

Her response has now prompted a reaction from Sheeraz who said the Bollywood actor should learn more about AI and how it can affect the entertainment industry.

On Instagram, Urvashi Rautela's team wrote, “We are pursuing appropriate legal remedies, including damages currently being assessed at Rs 7000 Crore against the Los Angeles based company.

“Their business has allegedly generated billions of Dollars in value by using Urvashi's name, images & videos without authorisation. Build your AI (artificial intelligence) company. Build your brand. But keep Urvashi's name out of your fucking business unless you have permission.”

Following her post, Sheeraz Hasan replied, “Urvashi, we didn't put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood's entertainment business before giving an answer.”

He added that AI can be used to make movies, short vertical shows and digital characters that can speak many languages and work at any time. He also feels that the entertainment industry will need to adjust to these changes instead of ignoring them.

The dispute came after a viral interview in which Urvashi Rautela was asked about Bollywood and artificial intelligence (AI). During the conversation, the actor said that AI is affecting Bollywood, while also making it clear that she loves the Hindi film industry.

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