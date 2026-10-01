Trump Pushes For Calling AI 'Super Intelligence', Domain Buyers Smell Money

US President Donald Trump, in keeping with his penchant for renaming things, now has a new name for Artificial Intelligence: 'Super Intelligence', or SI. And some people are already looking to make easy money from his push.

On September 30, Trump signed an executive order directing US government departments to use Super Intelligence instead of AI in official communications. "The name Super Intelligence conveys the true capabilities of the technologies being developed today," said a separate factsheet.

At a recent meeting with leaders of major AI firms, Trump also pushed US tech giants to adopt the new name. The tech industry, though, is yet to embrace it.

But many are betting that the world eventually will. And they are snapping up internet domains ending in '.si'.

.si is the internet domain suffix originally designated for Slovenia, just as .in is for India, .uk for the United Kingdom, .cn for China and .fr for France. But just as the .ai suffix, designated for Anguilla, gained popularity because it is shorthand for Artificial Intelligence, .si is witnessing a boom because it can stand for Super Intelligence.

The idea is simple: Buy the domain cheaply today and sell it to a willing buyer at a hefty premium later.

A majority of the new registrations came after Trump ran a poll on Truth Social on September 19, asking followers whether AI should be renamed Superior Intelligence (SI), Supreme Intelligence (SI) or Extreme Intelligence (EI). Registrations jumped further after he vowed to rename AI as Super Intelligence during his UN speech on September 22. Data from Slovenia's domain registry shows that nearly 19% of the country's 2.4 lakh .si domains were registered in September alone.

According to cyber intelligence platform Netcraft, more than 50% of the domains purchased between Trump's social media post and UN speech were subsequently put up for sale on domain aftermarket Dynadot.

High Returns

There is a good reason for the rush. Domains have sold for crores in the past.

In February this year, AI.com was sold for $70 million, or about Rs 630 crore. Similarly, bot.ai was sold for nearly Rs 11 crore in 2025.

Those snapping up .si domains are equally ambitious.

For example, build.si is on offer for $10 million (Rs 90 crore), while seed.si is being offered for $8 million (Rs 72 crore).

But very few of these addresses are actually being used. Of the 35 publicly documented .si sales in the first half of the year, only two were acquired by companies intending to use them directly. One was AI start-up Recursive, which paid $20,000 (Rs 19.2 lakh) for recursive.si.

Netcraft also identified 44,000 cases where currently registered .si and .ai domains share the same second-level names. For example, both meta.ai and meta.si exist.

These matching names account for 22% of all .si domains.

What is Superintelligence

In computer science terms, superintelligence generally refers to a future stage at which AI can hypothetically outperform humans across virtually all intellectual tasks.

Current AI models remain far from that milestone.