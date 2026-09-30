<i>Stree 3</i> Confirmed For 2028, Producer Dinesh Vijan Hints At Independence Day Or Christmas Release

Fans of the Stree universe have a reason to celebrate. Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that Stree 3, starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to arrive in 2028.

Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao attended FICCI Frames, where they discussed the success of the Stree franchise. The horror-comedy universe, which began with Stree in 2018, has grown into one of the most popular film universes in Hindi cinema.

While details about the upcoming film are being kept under wraps, Vijan revealed that director Amar Kaushik has recently completed the script for Stree 3. He also teased that the film will retain the elements audiences have enjoyed in the franchise, while taking the story in an unexpected direction.

"Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he'll (Amar Kaushik) get upset with me because he just finished writing it. He thinks that I give out too many spoilers but everything that you have loved about it, you'll get it but where it starts and where it ends, will be a complete revelation. So, I think it might be a nice Independence Day or a Christmas Day present in 2028," said Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan.

Speaking about how the franchise came together, Rajkummar Rao recalled the early days of Stree. He said the team had started out with a small-budget independent film but believed strongly in the story and Amar Kaushik's vision.

"It was amazing. We started as an independent small-budget film but we all had great faith in the story, and the way Amar was on set. He is like us, so we all were like 'laundas' (young boys) on set, we were just cracking jokes, and trying to make this wonderful film with each other, and I think that energy is very much visible on the screen, and that's exactly what happened with Stree 2."

The first Stree, released in 2018, featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The franchise returned with Stree 2 in 2024, bringing back the original cast. The sequel received a strong response from audiences and became a major box-office success.

ALSO READ: Leaked Teaser Of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Goes Viral, Internet Says "Stree Is Back"