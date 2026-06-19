Leaked Teaser Of Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Eetha</i> Goes Viral, Internet Says "<i>Stree</i> Is Back"

Shraddha Kapoor's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her next film, Laxman Utekar's Eetha. The teaser of Eetha was attached to Cocktail 2, which released in theatres today, and shortly after the clip went viral on social media with the internet praising Shraddha Kapoor for her performance in the upcoming film.

In the clips making the rounds, Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a traditional saree. Her onscreen character is heavily pregnant and she screams in labour. The video that has gone viral opens with this visual before transitioning into bits showing her as a stage performer and dancer.

Internet Reactions

Fans are thrilled to see Shraddha Kapoor in her element. The leaked snippet has only heightened excitement.

One user wrote, "Finally she is back. She nailed it."

Another person wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor is currently the most bankable star for high-concept thriller/horror."

"She just dropped a small teaser and owned it so well," wrote someone else.

One person commented, "Stree is back. Visually grand."

Others commented, "Goosebumps" and "Love the intensity in her acting."

About Eetha

The upcoming movie focuses on the life of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The title is a regional pronunciation of "Vitha," Vithabai's nickname. The biopic is a key in promoting Maharashtra's cultural history and the Tamasha art form, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.

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