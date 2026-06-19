Leaked Teaser Of Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Eetha</i> Goes Viral, Internet Says "<i>Stree</i> Is Back"

- Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha teaser released with Cocktail 2 in theatres today
- The teaser shows Kapoor as a heavily pregnant woman in labour and a stage performer
- Eetha is a biopic on Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar
Shraddha Kapoor's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her next film, Laxman Utekar's Eetha. The teaser of Eetha was attached to Cocktail 2, which released in theatres today, and shortly after the clip went viral on social media with the internet praising Shraddha Kapoor for her performance in the upcoming film.
In the clips making the rounds, Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a traditional saree. Her onscreen character is heavily pregnant and she screams in labour. The video that has gone viral opens with this visual before transitioning into bits showing her as a stage performer and dancer.
Shraddha Kapoor the actor is backkk🔥🔥#Eetha pic.twitter.com/9P7tNL1Irr— 『Ꭺ 』 (@iluffy05) June 19, 2026
Internet Reactions
Fans are thrilled to see Shraddha Kapoor in her element. The leaked snippet has only heightened excitement.
One user wrote, "Finally she is back. She nailed it."
FINALLY SHE IS BACK 💥— █Ｖｉｓｈａｌ🎭 █ (@Akshays_Msd14) June 19, 2026
She Nailed it 🔥🔥
Looks like very Promising Women Centric Movie after long time 😍#ShradhhaKapoor #Eetha pic.twitter.com/Ugb3E7uUIh
Another person wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor is currently the most bankable star for high-concept thriller/horror."
#ShraddhaKapoor is currently the most bankable star for high concept thriller/horror.— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐤 (@TheOnlyPeak) June 19, 2026
She just fits the screen presence required for this genre perfectly 🔥#Eetha pic.twitter.com/FlJIXn9rLL
"She just dropped a small teaser and owned it so well," wrote someone else.
She just dropped a small teaser and owned it so so well 🔥🔥— Teju Vishu🌈 (@cutestar1431) June 19, 2026
Few actress don't play the character they become that character.
Wonderful screen presence and Powerful intro 🔥
Seated for Eetha.. #Eetha #ShradhhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/NbYPq5ASZE
One person commented, "Stree is back. Visually grand."
Stree Is Back ! Visually Grand💥— KBV (@KbvAkshayRus16) June 19, 2026
Shraddha kapoor as Maharashtra's most celebrated Legendary folk theatre artist Vithabai 🔥🧨#Shraddhakapoor #Eetha pic.twitter.com/7V9DMU7aG5
Others commented, "Goosebumps" and "Love the intensity in her acting."
This is why I love Shraddha Kapoor... the Intensity in her acting😭— Yash Soni (@YashSon72621632) June 19, 2026
I told you everyone that this will be her career best performance🥹 This looks epic❤️🔥❤️🔥#Eetha #ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/5yi6Kp8mgX
About Eetha
The upcoming movie focuses on the life of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The title is a regional pronunciation of "Vitha," Vithabai's nickname. The biopic is a key in promoting Maharashtra's cultural history and the Tamasha art form, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.
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