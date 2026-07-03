Shraddha Kapoor Likely To Visit Vitthabai Narayangaonkar's Village Before <i>Eetha</i> Release, Family Drops Objection To Film's Title

The controversy surrounding the title of Eetha appears to have been resolved after the film's director, Laxman Utekar, spoke to the family of legendary Lavani artist Vitthabai Narayangaonkar.

Earlier, Vitthabai Narayangaonkar's grandson, Mohit Narayangaonkar, and Babasaheb Patil, the state president of the Film and Cultural Department of the Nationalist Congress Party, had objected to the film's title, saying it should have been called Vittha instead of Eetha.

However, Mohit has now told NDTV that he is satisfied with the explanation given by the filmmaker.

Speaking to NDTV, Mohit said, "Yes, absolutely, we are satisfied. He spoke to us over the phone. He will be coming to Narayangaon soon, but right now he is busy with the editing work. We had requested that the film's title be changed, but he explained that in the rural areas, Vitthabai was earlier known as 'Eetha'. That is why they chose this title for the film. We have no problem with it now."

He added, "The film has been made in a very positive way. It presents the Tamasha and Lavani community in a very positive light and shows that better days lie ahead for them. We are satisfied. There is no issue."

Mohit also revealed that the film's team, including Shraddha Kapoor, is expected to visit Narayangaon before the film's release.

When asked whether the visit would happen after the release, Mohit clarified, "No, not after the release. Before the release."

He further said, "The entire team is coming to Narayangaon. I requested him that since Narayangaon is considered the pilgrimage of Tamasha, it would be wonderful if the first premiere begins from here. He responded positively and said everyone would come."

Asked specifically if Shraddha Kapoor would also visit, Mohit replied, "Yes, yes."

Speaking about the film itself, he said, "There is no issue with the film. They have made a very good film."

When asked if he had already watched it, Mohit said, "No, I haven't watched it. He has only told us about it, so we will trust him for now. We will see what they have made on August 28."

He added, "Such a big director is saying it, so it must be good."

On whether he had already known that Vitthabai was called 'Eetha' in rural areas, Mohit said, "Yes, I knew people called her 'Eetha', but we had requested that they use her professional name, 'Vitthabai Narayangaonkar'. However, he explained that the film is rooted in rural culture, which is why they kept the title 'Eetha'."

When asked if the title had been chosen because Vittha was unavailable for registration, Mohit said, "No. They had registered 'Eetha' from the very beginning, even before the shooting started."

Babasaheb Patil also confirmed to NDTV that Mohit had accepted the director's explanation.

He said, "I also spoke to Mohit. He told me that Laxman Utekar sir had called him and explained that the title would remain 'Eetha'. They are not going to change it to 'Vittha' or 'Vitthabai Narayangaonkar'. He gave many technical reasons."

Patil added, "Mohit told me that Utekar sir explained everything in detail and technically it is not possible now. So they have decided to wait."

He further said, "The entire family of Vitthabai, including her elder daughter Mangala Bansode, who is also a renowned Lavani artist, along with Mohit, his father and his uncle, have agreed to remain silent on the issue for a few days after listening to Utekar's explanation."

Confirming the proposed visit to Narayangaon, Patil said, "Yes, they are going to meet them. That is absolutely correct."

When asked who all would be part of the visit, he said, "Shraddha Kapoor will be there, but we haven't received the complete schedule yet."

He added, "Laxman Utekar will definitely come. Whether Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar or the Marathi actors will accompany him is not confirmed yet because the schedule has not been shared."

Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and is scheduled to release on August 28.