Inside Shraddha Kapoor's Rs 60 Crore Juhu Home With Stunning Sea Views And Elegant Decor

Shraddha Kapoor is a self-made woman. From films and brand endorsements to entrepreneurship, she has built a successful career on her own terms. The actor lives in a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area.

According to a report by Lifestyle Asia, Shakti Kapoor first purchased a three-bedroom apartment in the building in 1987 for around Rs 7 lakh. Over the years, he gradually expanded the family's living space by acquiring additional properties in the same building. Today, the Kapoor family reportedly owns the entire floor, which is said to be worth nearly Rs 60 crore.

Shraddha lives there with her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, mother Shivangi Kapoor, brother Siddhanth Kapoor, and her beloved pet dog, Shyloh.

Stunning Sea Views And Open Spaces

One of the highlights of the Juhu apartment is its picturesque sea view. Large windows allow plenty of natural light to flow into the home while offering beautiful views of the coastline.

The open and airy layout creates a calm and relaxed atmosphere. Several corners of the apartment make the most of the waterfront setting, giving the home a bright and welcoming feel.

The interiors blend classic elements with contemporary design. Marble flooring, elegant furniture and carefully chosen decorative pieces come together to create a refined yet comfortable living space.

Wooden accents, artistic sculptures, and thoughtfully selected decor add character to the rooms. Rather than following a single design trend, the home combines traditional touches with modern comforts.

A Living Room Filled With Memories

The living area reflects the family's journey over the years. Family portraits and treasured photographs add a personal touch, while display cabinets showcase awards and achievements collected through the decades.

Comfortable seating arrangements and warm tones make the space ideal for both family gatherings and quiet moments at home.

A Dining Area Designed For Togetherness

The dining room features a large table where the family can come together for meals and conversations. Elegant furnishings and subtle decorative details give the space a sophisticated yet welcoming feel.

Natural textures and earthy accents further enhance the room's charm, making it one of the most inviting corners of the house.

Shraddha's Love For Nature

One of the most relaxing parts of the apartment is a green corner filled with plants and bird feeders. Shraddha has often shared glimpses of this space, where she enjoys spending time surrounded by nature.

Personal Touches In Every Corner

Shraddha's personal spaces reflect her love for memories and meaningful keepsakes. Childhood photographs, books, collectibles and soft toys add warmth and individuality to the interiors.

These details make the apartment feel lived-in and personal rather than simply luxurious.

With its sea-facing views, family treasures, artistic decor, and cosy atmosphere, Shraddha Kapoor's Juhu home is a perfect reflection of her personality. Elegant yet unpretentious, the apartment combines luxury with comfort, creating a space that feels both stylish and deeply personal.



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