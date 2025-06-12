Shraddha Kapoor's Day Out In Mumbai Is A Wholesome Mix Of Culture And Caramel Pudding

Shraddha Kapoor has switched her "Ghummakad mode on". On Wednesday, June 11, the actress treated fans to a carousel of pictures from her city escapades in Mumbai. From visiting museums to indulging in scrumptious foods - she knows how to beat the midweek blues the right way.

The album opens to a glamorous shot of Shraddha Kapoor standing near a staircase at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, one of the oldest in Mumbai. Established in 1857, this historic centre boasts a rare collection of 19th-century decorative arts, miniature clay models, dioramas, maps, lithographs, photographs, and much more.

Shraddha Kapoor looks chic in a street-style avatar in the photo. She can be seen wearing a ruffled white top and a pair of denim jeans. She kept her hair open in waves and opted for minimal makeup. The museum authorities welcomed the Stree 2 actress by offering her a bouquet of red roses. The words "Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum check. Now your turn" were written on a card.

Shraddha Kapoor is a big-time foodie. No wonder her picnic day involved a wholesome gastronomical affair. She stopped by the famous Parsi restaurant - Britannia & Company - serving lip-smacking Parsi and Iranian cuisine.

The names of some food items were written on a blackboard, hung on a wall, just outside the entrance. The specialties were: Honey Bottle, Persian Gaz, and Iranian Kesar. Prawn berry pulao, Chicken Farcha, fish patra and fried Bombay ducks were on the menu too. The dessert section featured caramel custard, chocolate mousse and sweet curd.

Shraddha Kapoor relished a bowl of delicious and fluffy caramel pudding. She also clicked a picture with one of the restaurant staff. Shraddha Kapoor's side note read, “Next picnic kahan jaoon?" (Where do I go for my next picnic?)

We cannot wait for Shraddha Kapoor's next set of adventures.