Maria Grazia Chiuri Takes Likely Final Bow As Dior Creative Director After Ethereal Rome Show

The standing ovation at the end of Maison Dior's Cruise 2025 presentation in Rome on May 28, 2025 made it clear that Christian Dior's Creative Director since 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri was saying her goodbyes to the luxury fashion house. This comes post Maria's decade-long tenure at the Italian couture label while resurrecting Teatro della Cometa in Rome with her spellbinding showcase.

What is expected to be Maria Grazia Chiuri's final Dior showcase was filled with symbolism and theatrics. For this she chose Rome which is a city entrenched in history and mythology. The setting was Villa Albani Torlonia which houses one of Europe's most revered collections Greco-Roman antiquities. It made the messaging pretty clear that it isn't just another runway show, but was meant to be an opera style farewell for Maria.

Maria is Dior's first ever female creative director and has been one of the most commercially successful in the brand's modern history. In her time at the Italian luxe brand, she is known to have exercised a peculiar sartorial spell over her audience. For Christian Dior's Cruise Collection 2025, Maria exercised a peculiar control over her audience who were black and white formals clad guests. This was an intentional move in keeping with Dior's Cruise 2025 collection's theme - cinema, memory and a couture as a form of storytelling.

Maria Grazia Chiuri's presumed departure from Dior, though not confirmed officially has been the subject of industry speculations for months now.

