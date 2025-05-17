Natalie Portman Lights Up The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet In A Custom Recreation Of An Archival Dior Gown

Hollywood actress, Natalie Portman made heads turn as she strutted out at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The 43-year-old star's every move while attending the coveted film festival this year and in many previous years shows how she is a quintessentially a member of the high-profile bona fide Hollywood star club. This came down to the fact that she dazzled the on lookers dressed in a custom made Christian Dior gown that resembled one from the luxury brand's archives dating back to the 1951 Fall/Winter collection. But this is not the first time Natalie has taken this path, back in 2023 she did the same drill by recreating the magic of yet another archival Dior gown to attend the Cannes Film Festival that year.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/festivaldecannes

Natalie Portman graced the Cannes 2025 red carpet donning in a black and silver Dior gown featuring a velvet bow around its chest. The strapless ensemble featured an a silver sequin encrusted bustier that flowed into a silver feather-like crystals layered design on an A-line black velour skirt with a can-can underneath it to add structure.

Natalie accessorised the look with a floral inspired Tiffany & Co. ten carats diamond encrusted necklace, a matching cocktail style diamond ring, and diamond earrings set in platinum.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/festivaldecannes

Natalie's Cannes 2025 paid homage to the early era of the house of Christian Dior by taking her outfit inspiration from a circa. 1951 couture piece. While the original ensemble was a work of art in the classic hues of black and gold. Portman added a twinkle to the look by combining black velour and shades of silver that underwent approximately 700 hours of work to create the masterpiece. 450 hours of these 700 were commissioned by Atelier Safrane to attain the perfection of the hand work embroidery done all over the A-line skirt.

Natalie's tresses were styled into a sleek high bun that let her glam and outfit do all the talking. Makeup wise too, she kept things statement yet minimal with a fresh and beaming complexion, feathered brows, a black winged eyeliner defined eyes, a coral lip and touch of blush that added a hint of colour to her visage while allowing the ensemble to take centre stage.

Natalie Portman's Cannes red carpet ready Dior gown gets a sartorial green flag.

