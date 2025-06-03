Jonathan Anderson Becomes Dior's Sole Creative Director Since Founder Christian Dior

In a historic move, luxury label Dior has appointed Jonathan Anderson as the head of creation, for both its womenswear and menswear collection. The 40-year-old designer will be the first person since Christian Dior himself to oversee all facets of the brand, including haute couture.

Anderson, who was named the artistic director of Dior menswear in April, is now set to take full creative creative control. He has been appointed the sole director of Dior following the departure of Maria Grazia Chiuri after her nine-year tenure as the Creative Director of the luxury brand.

The announcement comes shortly after Anderson's exit from the Spanish luxury brand Loewe, where he served as creative director for over eleven years, earning widespread acclaim for his innovative and often avant-garde aesthetic.

Delphine Arnault, the chair and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, described Anderson as "the most talented designer of his generation", in an interview with Vogue Business.

In a statement on Instagram, Dior said: "For the first time at Christian Dior Couture, since Monsieur Dior, a creative director will work on all the women's, men's, and haute couture collections, further strengthening its global creative vision."

Anderson expressed his excitement in a statement: "It is a great honour to join the House of Dior. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story."

Anderson is set to debut his first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, during Paris Fashion Week on June 27.

This marks one of the biggest transitions in fashion this year, with many fashion critics believing that Jonathan Anderson's dual role at Dior could redefine the redefine the future of creative leadership in luxury fashion.