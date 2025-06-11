Loewe's Tomato Clutch Is Summer 2025's Most Absurd IT-Bag

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Loewe's tomato clutch bag is crafted from nappa lambskin with a gold-detailed stem.

The bag was originally part of Paula's Ibiza 2025 collection by Jonathan Anderson.

It was inspired by an internet meme comparing an heirloom tomato to Loewe's style.

Loewe's tomato clutch bag is actually a product of irony born out of the internet. It is crafted out of nappa lambskin and is detailed with a gold-detailed stem on its crown. All in all, it has the appearance of a pretty trendy and unserious accessory that has been crowned as the it-bag of the season.

Originally handcrafted as a part of Paula's Ibiza 2025, this bag which was once the subject of memes has proven that the creative director Jonathan Anderson has the guts to turn viral memes into real time on trend IT-fashion pieces.

An X user once thought that an heirloom tomato was in perfect synchronisation with Loewe's vibe. The next thing we know is that, JW Anderson made this a reality. Thus was born, the Loewe tomato clutch.

The Loewe clutch is made of out a moulded metal frame that is covered in lambskin. What's more, it mirrors the fruit's natural folds and texture. A gold leafy and stem-like crown doubles up as a top-handle and a clasp for the arm candy.

But there still remains the question of whether the Loewe tomato clutch is buy-worthy? Apart from being rather ridiculous, the Loweve clutch has proven to be 'add to cart' worthy.

Loewe has crafted a luxe meme that is actually wearable designer piece.

