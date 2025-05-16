Dior Beauty Names <i>Wednesday</i> Actor Jenna Ortega As Their International Ambassador

American actress, Jenna Ortega has been named as the as the new ambassador of Dior Makeup. The Wednesday star recently posted on her Instagram handle announcing becoming the face of the brand along with the caption, "I'm honored to be a new ambassador of Dior Makeup! More to come...#DiorBeauty #DiorMakeup."

One has to agree that Jenna Ortega has an undeniable charm about herself. So much so, that the 22-year-old actress has been recognized for her allure and been named Dior Beauty's newest ambassador.

This seems like a natural progression for the actress who is a rising star and has been making room for herself as one of Hollywood's newest power houses of talent. Jenna is much more than a Gen Z icon and has proven her mettle in the acting space with her lead role in sequel to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and more.

With this new role as Dior Beauty's international brand ambassador, Jenna will been seen collaborating with Peter Philips who is the luxury brand's creative and image director. Herein, she will continue to redefine contemporary beauty on red carpets and much beyond. The joining of these forces is made to usher in a vision of beauty that is very personal, makes a statement and is very in tune with the modern day.

In a statement issued to the press Jenna commented on this achievement saying, "Being part of it is incredibly exciting and surreal."

