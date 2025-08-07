Internet Thinks Jenny Ortega Had Buccal Fat Surgery After Photos From <i>Wednesday 2</i> Premiere Go Viral

Advertisement

Internet Thinks Jenny Ortega Had Buccal Fat Surgery After Photos From Wednesday 2 Premiere Go Viral

Jenna Ortega's look at Wednesday 2 premiere sparks cosmetic surgery debate

Jenna Ortega at Wednesday 2 premiere. Photo: Instagram/jennaortega

Jenna Ortega, who plays the role of Wednesday Addams in the popular Netflix series Wednesday, is making headlines again. But this time it's for her "changed" look. She recently stepped out for the premiere of Wednesday Season 2 in Paris, and fans were quick to notice her changed appearance. Many speculated that she may have gone under the knife. 

Her changed facial features led to online chatter that the 22-year-old actor may have undergone buccal fat removal surgery - a cosmetic procedure becoming popular in Hollywood. It even sparked a debate around the unrealistic standards of beauty in Hollywood.

The fat between your cheekbones and jaw bones is buccal fat, and the surgery done to remove this fat is buccal fat removal. According to the Cleveland Clinic, buccal fat removal can help change the shape of your face by highlighting your face's bone structure. This procedure is also called a cheek reduction. 

While some fans praised her look, claiming it made her appear older and less distinct, others criticised her look. The backlash grew with viral posts condemning both the rumoured procedure and those who defended it. 

One X user posted, "One of the most important things I can ever use this platform to share. Ladies, do not get buccal fat removal surgery. It is never a good idea. Never." 

Some even went as far as comparing her to Rocky Dennis - an American teenager who had an extremely rare sclerotic bone disorder called craniodiaphyseal dysplasia. "Every girl that gets buccal fat removal just ends up looking like Rocky Dennis." 

While Jenna Ortega has not commented on the speculations, this highlights a growing trend in Hollywood. Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Demi Moore, and many other celebrities are rumoured to have undergone buccal fat surgery. While some say that this promotes unattainable beauty standards, others argue that celebrities should be open about their experiences because of the kind of impact they have on the audience.

