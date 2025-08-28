Why Gen Z's Tired Girl Makeup Trend Feels Straight Out Of Wednesday Addams's Playbook

Scrolling through Instagram lately?

Chances are you have come across the Tired Girl look. It's not your usual polished, glowing beauty trend. Instead, it's about leaning into smudged eyeliner, visible dark circles and a slightly undone vibe. Think: you stayed up too late, but somehow it works.

The face of this trend? Jenna Ortega, whose Wednesday Addams makeup is now fueling Gen Z's obsession with looking effortlessly unbothered.

So, What's The Tired Girl Look Like?

At its core, the Tired Girl trend celebrates imperfections. Instead of full glam, it focuses on details that feel lived-in and real.

Tousled hair

A natural flush

Skin that looks like skin

Smudged under-eye makeup

The vibe takes inspiration from 1990s grunge and goth. Jenna Ortega's soft charcoal shadows and diffused lips in Wednesday are basically the blueprint.

How To Nail The Tired Girl Makeup

Want to try it? Here's the breakdown:

1. Minimal Base : Skip the heavy foundation. A tinted moisturiser or skin tint is enough. Concealer is optional.

2. Smudged Eyeliner : Forget perfect wings. Go for messy, lived-in liner and soft shadows.

3. Flushed Blush : Cream blush in muted pinks or peaches works best for that slightly tired-but-cute look.

4. Glossy Lips : A balm or tinted gloss keeps it simple and soft.

Why Gen Z Is Into It

This trend is not just about makeup. It is about mood. For a generation constantly battling hustle culture, burnout and information overload, looking tired feels relatable. Instead of hiding fatigue, the Tired Girl look romanticises it.

So, the next time you do not feel like covering your dark circles? Congratulations, you're on-trend.