Jenna Ortega Just Made The White T-Shirt Dress A Summer Must-Have

With Wednesday Season 2 officially making its way back to Netflix, Jenna Ortega has become the talk of the town yet again. While her on-screen goth-girl charm has already become iconic, it is the actress' off-screen fashion game that keeps us totally obsessed.

On Sunday, Jenna Ortega dropped a fresh set of photos on Instagram, and within minutes, the fashion world went into a total meltdown. Posing effortlessly on a forklift (yes, really), Jenna turned industrial chaos into a full-on fashion runway.

The photoshoot was bold, playful and totally Jenna. The fashion icon rocked an oversized white graphic t-shirt dress that screamed effortless cool. The oversized dress featured a vintage-style “Crumb” comic print. The fit was loose, breezy and perfect for the summer season.

To add an unexpected twist, Jenna Ortega paired the dress with sheer black tights, which gave the look a sultry edge. And let us talk about the choice of footwear – pointed-toe cream heels with a satin finish added just the right amount of polish and contrast to her relaxed fit.

She wore her shoulder-length hair in soft vintage waves with a dramatic curl at the front. Her makeup was glowy and bronzed, with warm undertones, a nude lip and soft contouring that enhanced her natural features.

Jenna Ortega completed the look with black oval sunglasses and a pair of tiny stud earrings that were low-key but luxe.

A classic iced drink in hand added a cool-girl touch, and the entire setup (yes, even the forklift) felt like a rebellious take on street-chic.

This look is everything your summer wardrobe needs – easy, breathable, bold and totally statement-making. Whether you are headed to a casual hangout or just trying to beat the heat with style, oversized dresses and soft glam are clearly the move.

Oh, and for those count down – Wednesday Season 2 will hit Netflix in two parts. Part 1 drops on August 6, and Part 2 arrives on September 3. Mark your calendars, because Jenna Ortega is just getting started.