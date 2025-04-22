Mouni Roy Exudes Summer Glam In A White Oversized Blazer And A Mini Skirt

Mouni Roy yet again proves that she can ace any attite with utmost perfection and grace. From sarees to western style, Mouni dons every look with an ounce of perfection. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures in an all white outfit exuding summer glam. The star opted for a white attire that screams power and confident.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, “Ready, set, press!” In the pictures, we can see Mouni donning a white oversized blazer that came with white striped prints all over it. The star opted it with a white mini skirt that added more glam to the look. The star further accessorised with white strappy heels. The star added more charm to her look with her strong makeup game. For her makeup, she went for neutral and minimal with glowing base, muted rose lips, a gentle sweep of blush topped with highlighter, brown eyelids, classic eyeliner, wispy lashes and neatly done brows and nude brown lips topped with the gloss for the extra shine. The star completed her look by styling her tresses in soft waves and letting them all open cascading down her shoulders.

One can always count on Mouni Roy for some power-dressing inspiration.