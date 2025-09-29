Want To Tone Your Legs And Glutes? Malaika Arora Shares 5 Exercises That Can Help

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, and she recently shared a workout routine that can help you tone your legs and glutes. The actor and model, known as a fitness enthusiast, took to her Instagram to share five exercises that can help you tone your legs and glutes.

Malaika Arora-approved Exercises to Tone Your Legs and Glutes

1. Sumo Squat + Heel Raises

A variation of the normal squat, it is a great exercise to strengthen your lower body and tone your muscles. The heel raises will push you further, helping to tone your legs and glutes.

2. Leg Kickback

Apart from strengthening and toning your glutes and legs, it also helps improve stability and supports your lower body.

3. Squats

Next on the list are squats, focusing on your quadriceps, which are the powerful muscles on the front of the thigh responsible for extending the knee and enabling everyday movements like walking, running, jumping, and kicking.

4. Squat with Calf Raises

Squats with calf raises will strengthen your calf muscles while toning your legs and glutes. It is a great dynamic exercise that can improve your overall strength, function, and balance.

5. Side Leg Kick + Curtsy Lunge Variation

Combining these exercises increases the difficulty level, but it will also help you target stability, balance, and flexibility.

One thing - all exercises are performed with a ballet barre. You can also do these at home as long as you have similar equipment.

Why You Should Never Ignore a Leg Workout

It is often said that you shouldn't skip a leg day. Leg workouts should be part of every workout, but most people end up focusing only on their upper-body workouts. In short, you can hate leg day, but you can't ignore it.

According to Healthline, leg workouts help you balance your whole body, which aids in building strength, speed, and stability. Your leg muscles are an integral part of any fitness routine and help you stay healthy and fit.

Also, while these exercises are good for anyone trying to tone their legs and glutes, it is a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before incorporating any exercises into your routine.