Dior Has Named Sonam Kapoor As Their Brand Ambassador Who Will Wear Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Collections

Sonam Kapoor has been named as a brand ambassador of Christian Dior. This news has come following her attendance at the French luxury couture label's Spring/Summer 2025 showcase at Paris Fashion Week last month. This is being viewed as the label's growth plans in the Indian market. Sonam Kapoor recently shared this news by re-sharing a post on her Instagram story by WWD.
Also Read: When On A Family Vacation In Maldives Like Sonam Kapoor, 5 Activities You Must Not Miss Out On
Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide Bollywood celebrity with a sizeable fan following of 35 million followers on Instagram. Hence, her representation of Dior's womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's collections will be a step towards creating media value. She did so when she attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show case at Paris Fashion Week, generating a media impact value of 2.7 million US dollars.
Sonam spoke of her collaboration with Dior to WWD, saying, "It's an honour to be a part of Dior's story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style."
Christian Dior said in a statement to WWD, "A multi-talented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, a femininity constantly reinvented. More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house."
Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Spectacular Karwa Chauth 2024 Look Was Complete With Skin Jewels Of The Moon Phases Along Her Neck
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world