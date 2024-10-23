Dior Has Named Sonam Kapoor As Their Brand Ambassador Who Will Wear Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's Collections

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a bona fide Bollywood celebrity with a sizeable fan following of 35 million followers on Instagram. Hence, her representation of Dior's womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's collections will be a step towards creating media value. She did so when she attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show case at Paris Fashion Week, generating a media impact value of 2.7 million US dollars.

Sonam spoke of her collaboration with Dior to WWD, saying, "It's an honour to be a part of Dior's story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style."

Christian Dior said in a statement to WWD, "A multi-talented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, a femininity constantly reinvented. More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house."

