Shraddha Kapoor Redefines Effortless Chic In A Plaid Corset Shirt And Trousers

Shraddha Kapoor has long been a fashion favourite, effortlessly turning heads whether she is strutting through the airport or dazzling at the red carpet. While we are used to her high-glam moments lighting up our feeds, it is her latest casual meets corpcore look that has grabbed our attention this time.

Shraddha Kapoor wore a plaid top and black trousers combo from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil. The long-sleeved, collared shirt came with a V-neckline and featured a grey and black plaid pattern. The corset-style top had sequins all over, giving the ensemble a shimmery effect.

Styled by Namrata Deepak, Shraddha paired her plaid shirt with a pair of high-waist black trousers. She accessorised with a pair of chunky silver earrings and a ring from her jewellery brand, Palmonas. A pair of sparkly grey heels completed her outfit of the day.

Shraddha Kapoor glammed it up with kohl in her lower waterline, well-groomed brows, a subtle contour, hint of blush and a soft, natural pink lip colour. She styled her hair in waves while her bangs kept falling across the forehead to frame her face perfectly.

Not too long ago, Shraddha Kapoor stunned fans in a semi-formal outfit for WAVES 2025. The Stree 2 actress picked a white blazer for the event. The super chic piece featured full sleeves, a lapel collar and button detailing. The star teamed it up with classic blue denims that gave it a casual edge and wore a neon orange tank top underneath that added the much-needed pop of colour to the look.

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it casual yet corporate core in a Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble.

