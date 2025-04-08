Shraddha Kapoor Serves Minimal Beauty Goals In Glossy Lips And Wavy Tresses

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her simplicity and elegance. The star loves to keep her look minimal and subtle. From her high-style statement to her classy beauty looks, Shraddha is surely a diva.

Recently, the star was spotted out in the city for an event, looking like a million bucks. For the event, Shraddha kept her look low-key and clean with a simple makeup look. For the night, Shraddha looked like a diva as she dished out yet another look that featured her flawless complexion all warmed up with ample amounts of bronzer and contour. She further elevated her look with decent blush along with neatly done brows that added more charm to her look. The mascara-coated lashes, soft metallic eyes and pink lips that were topped with gloss for the extra shine added glow to her overall look.

The star further went and styled her hair in soft waves leaving them all open, cascading down the shoulders.